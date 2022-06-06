Mairs & Power Inc. Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 221,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 449,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.43. 13,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

