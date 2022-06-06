Mairs & Power Inc. Has $339.01 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 181,798 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $339,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 410,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,812,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average is $245.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $474.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

