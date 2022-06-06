Mairs & Power Inc. Has $265.37 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $265,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $269,447,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,956 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.49. 92,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.