Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,404 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.