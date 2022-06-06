Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 0.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $27,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,945. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $151.28 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

