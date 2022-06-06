Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,612,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,010. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.