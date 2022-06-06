Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 325,107 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 325,107 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE worth $282,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 40,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 168,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.59.

NKE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,941. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.