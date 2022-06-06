Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 281,014 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,014 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.06% of AON worth $704,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.06.

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.39. 4,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,629. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average of $294.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

