Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 130,695 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130,695 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $421,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $217.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.61 and a 200 day moving average of $584.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

