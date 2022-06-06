Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,788,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.03% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $3,055,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,644. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.78.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

