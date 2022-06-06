Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 807,626 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $780,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.96. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,818. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

