Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,529,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,871 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $347,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,888 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,711,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.