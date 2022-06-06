Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $602.11 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,517,087 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.15% of Amphenol worth $602,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of APH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,156. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

