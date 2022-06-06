Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.12 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,122,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,092,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,367,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $56.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,346.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,331. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,655.49.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

