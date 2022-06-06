Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.87% of Waste Connections worth $308,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

WCN traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.75 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

