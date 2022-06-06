Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Automatic Data Processing worth $377,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $223.11. 12,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,779. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.18 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

