Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 253,900 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $256,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,956. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

