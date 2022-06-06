Lynx1 Capital Management LP Invests $62,000 in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Otonomy makes up 0.1% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Otonomy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $3,133,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $116.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

