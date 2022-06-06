Lynx1 Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,129,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,801,000. ImmunoGen accounts for about 13.8% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 1.05% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.61. 63,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,638. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.