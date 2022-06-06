Lynrock Lake LP Takes $7.64 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000. Commvault Systems accounts for 0.5% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 0.25% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $63.93. 1,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,091. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.