Lynrock Lake LP Increases Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the quarter. Airgain comprises about 0.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 1.52% of Airgain worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $11.27. 770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

