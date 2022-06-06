Lynrock Lake LP Boosts Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 949,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up 1.3% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,424. The company has a market cap of $889.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

