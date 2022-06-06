Luxor Capital Group LP Trims Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,785 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Datadog by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,998,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock worth $8,604,624. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $103.64. 107,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,291. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,339,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

