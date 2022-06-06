Luxor Capital Group LP Takes $338,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

SVFA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,671. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

