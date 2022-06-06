Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 28,473 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,473 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOV. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $15,430,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 972.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,880. The company has a market capitalization of $377.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

