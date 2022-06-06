Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 1,443,725 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Luxor Capital Group LP lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,725 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 1.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.84% of Builders FirstSource worth $137,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.85. 25,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

