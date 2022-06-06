Luxor Capital Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 1.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.92% of Ally Financial worth $152,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

ALLY traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $42.80. 39,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.