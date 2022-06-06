Luxor Capital Group LP Lowers Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,523 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up approximately 0.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $82,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $61.39. 27,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

