Luxor Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 494,742 Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 494,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 1.72% of Wallbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

