Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $300.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,899. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.22 and its 200 day moving average is $349.81. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

