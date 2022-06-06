LTS One Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,150,000 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,775,000. CNH Industrial comprises 3.7% of LTS One Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LTS One Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 89,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,579. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.