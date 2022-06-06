LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of LTC opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in LTC Properties by 55.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

