LSP Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Robinhood Markets makes up about 0.1% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,792 in the last quarter.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.27. 728,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,723,197. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

