Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 693,707 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,750,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 693,707 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.11% of Starbucks worth $1,491,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 203,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,370. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

