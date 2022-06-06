Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,369,747 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,747 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.94% of Dropbox worth $90,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 123,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,422. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

