Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 28,330 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,330 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.83% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $168,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 102,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,911. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

