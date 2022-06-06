Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $890.93 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179,113 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Workday were worth $890,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $160.34. 36,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,823. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,367.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.81. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

