Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $444.45 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,372 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.08% of Yum China worth $444,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. 40,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,973. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

