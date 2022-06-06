Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $387.67 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Linde were worth $387,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.26. 49,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.