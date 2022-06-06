Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $308.44 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $308,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.6% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Shares of EL stock traded up $3.59 on Monday, hitting $267.81. 30,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

