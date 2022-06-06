Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 64,632 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CONMED were worth $105,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,974. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

CONMED Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.