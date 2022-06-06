Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 390,209 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.72% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $99,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,971. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

