Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,781 Shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMGMU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $496,000.

Shares of PMGMU stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

