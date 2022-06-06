Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 57,988 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the quarter. North Atlantic Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAACU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NAACU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

