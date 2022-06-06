Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,068 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 1,474.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,041,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KRNLU remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.