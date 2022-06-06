Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,499 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMGCU. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMGCU stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.08.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.