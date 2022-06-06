Long Pond Capital LP Sells 725,463 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,453,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725,463 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for approximately 2.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $72,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.24. 15,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,834. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

