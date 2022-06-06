Long Pond Capital LP Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 627,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,312 shares of company stock worth $121,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

