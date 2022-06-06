Long Pond Capital LP Has $47.37 Million Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Long Pond Capital LP cut its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,880 shares during the period. NETSTREIT comprises approximately 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 5.22% of NETSTREIT worth $47,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 584,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $10,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $4,731,000.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 888.99%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

