Long Pond Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,500,000 WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. WeWork accounts for about 0.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.35% of WeWork at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,270,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,116,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. WeWork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

WE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

